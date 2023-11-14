Did you know Humsafar fame Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan were NOT FRIENDS during show?

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan are one of the most loved jodis of Pakistani industry. The duo started of with popular Pakistani show Humsafar. With no time, they became a rage and people fell in love with their crackling chemistry. While people believed that the duo might share a great camaraderie offscreen, they were quite 'disconnected' during the filming of the show.

Mahira and Fawad bonded in India while they were pursuing their respective careers in Bollywood.

Mahira Khan reveals not being paly with Fawad Khan during Humsafar days

The Raees actress revealed in an interview with Fuchsia that she wasn't friends with Fawad during the filming of the iconic Humsafar. She said, "I think we became 'friends' friends when we were working in India. During Humasafar's days I was going through a lot in my personal life with my separation while Fawad had his professional journey, so we were very disconnected."

Mahira Khan added, "We were probably fond of each other but we were not connected. It was like two people in a room."

She added, "In India, we were too lonely, swimming in a fish bowl. We were these two actors who were working there. It so happened that we were both working on our projects at the same time in India. I was shooting for Raees and he (Fawad Khan) was working on Kapoor and Sons."

"We also stayed in the same hotel, that's how we connected. We were both having similar journeys, we are not similar people but a few things are quite similar; we connected on things that are different and similar."

"We're very comfortable with each other. He can say things to me that he can't say to others and vice versa. I also like teasing him because I know he takes it well. I know and understand him pretty well and I guess it's the same with him."

