Did you know Jannat Zubair’s mom shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om?

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian entertainment industry and a social media sensation in the country. However, little did anyone know that her mother has also appeared in one of the biggest Bollywood films and all-time blockbuster Om Shanti Om, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Rampal and directed by Farah Khan.

Recently, Farah Khan shot with Jannat Zubair for the latest episode of her show on YouTube. In the video, Farah meets Jannat and her family, and they indulge in cooking, chatting, and some fun banter.

In the conversation, Nazneen Rahmani, mother of Jannat Zubair, reveals to Farah Khan that she was a part of the film.

Can you guess which iconic scene Jannat’s mom was in?

Nazneen Rahmani appeared in one of the film's most iconic scenes, where Deepika Padukone steps out of the car and walks the red carpet, waving at her fans while Shah Rukh Khan watches from the crowd and gets mesmerized by her beauty. Jannat's mom shared that she happened to be at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai, on the day of the shoot where the film was being shot.

Nazneen's friend was acting as one of the models in the same scene. While observing the shoot, the film's styling team noticed Nazneen and invited her to wear a saree and participate in the scene.

Advertisement

Take a look at Nazneen Rahmani’s post:

(Credit: Nazneen Zubair Instagram)

Farah Khan’s surprised reaction to Nazneen Rahmani’s big revelation

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her mother, Nazneen Rahmani, prepared chicken pakoda for Farah Khan. While cooking in the kitchen, the three of them engaged in lively and fun banter.

During their conversation about Farah Khan's films, Jannat mentioned that Om Shanti Om was her favorite movie. At that moment, her mother, Nazneen, revealed that she had actually been a part of the film.

Nazneen went on to explain how she had accidentally ended up in the film. Both Farah and Jannat were visibly surprised by this revelation. Farah expressed her astonishment, stating that it was breaking news to her that Jannat's mother had been involved in one of her films.

About Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair Rahmani began her acting career in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo on NDTV Imagine. She gained fame for roles in Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, and Phulwa. In 2017, she starred in Tu Aashiqui and appeared in Hichki (2018). Rahmani was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (2022) and made her Punjabi film debut in Kulche Chole (2022).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Has Palak Sindhwani from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally achieved her ultimate dream?