Did you know Kapil Sharma earned only THIS much as his first salary?

The Kapil Sharma Show is undoubtedly one of the most loved and entertaining shows on television. The host, Kapil Sharma and his team keep the audience glued to the screen with their one-liners and hilarious stunts. The show never gets old and this is why the audience looking forward to the next episode. Several popular celebrities from different fields have walked on the show to promote their movies and upcoming projects and this is what makes the show more exciting. In the most recent episode, three phenomenal women, Sudha Murty, Guneet Monga, and Raveena Tandon graced the show.

Kapil Sharma's first salary

It is sheer hard work and confidence that brought Kapil Sharma fame and success. The comedian-turned-actor needs no introduction today. Besides running his show The Kapil Sharma Show since 2016, he made his singing debut with Guru Randhawa this year. The comedian also proved his acting mettle in the Nandita Das directorial Zwigato. Recently, on The Kapil Sharma Show, while the guests were sharing interesting anecdotes, Kapil shared how much he earned as his first salary. He said, "My first salary was Rs.500 and my first buy was a cassette player. I used to love old songs and I didn't want to ask my father for money, so I bought it from my first salary and also bought other things for mom."

About the current season of The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show premiered for the first time in 2016. Currently in its fourth season, the audience's favourite show also features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

