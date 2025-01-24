Did you know Karan Veer Mehra was in Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2? Bigg Boss 18 winner recalls doing shower scene with actress
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra was in Ragini MMS 2 with Sunny Leone. He had a steamy shower scene with the actress.
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra recently appeared in Elvish Yadav’s podcast, making fans of the two exclaim, ‘bhaichara on top’. In the podcast, the actor made many interesting revelations and also talked about his experience of working with Sunny Leone in Ragini MMS 2.
Karan Veer Mehra was in Ragini MMS 2 as Maddy, and the actor had a steamy kissing scene in the shower with none other than Sunny Leone. As Elvish Yadav asked the Bigg Boss 18 winner about being in Ragini MMS 2, he joked that it was the last time he took a shower.
Then Mehra shared how his friends reacted to the scene. He said, “Shower scene tha. Mein jab wo dikhaya apne doston ko, jo depression mein gaye, 4 toh abhi tak nahi nikle hain”
Elvish joked that he watched the scene at least ten times and asked Karan if he kept any fasts for the scene. “Bhai, us din ke liye toh khaya tha mein. Badhi energy chahiye thi. Bada maza aaya. Baki doston ko dikhaye aur wo log bole tereko is cheez ka paise mile bhi hain (Bro, I had a good meal that day. I needed energy. It was fun. My friends teased me that I even got money for doing it),” added the Bigg Boss 18 winner.
Then Karan Veer Mehra revealed that there were multiple retakes for the scene. The shoot began at 11 am for that particular scene and continued till 9 pm.
Talking about Karan’s win, the actor entered the Bigg Boss 18 house immediately after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He impressed viewers with his smart game strategy, entertained them with his wit, and earned immense support from Bigg Boss 18 viewers, which ultimately made him the winner, beating two strong contenders—Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal
