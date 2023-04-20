Did you know Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor worked together?

Popular actress Jannat Zubair enjoys a huge fan following and found success early in her life. Starting her career as a child actress, she went on to cast in several popular television dramas and reality shows. Jannat became a household name with the television show, Phulwa, and Tu Aashiqui. The 21-year-old actress was also one of the youngest participants in the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She finished in fourth position.

Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor worked together in this Bollywood film

Jannat maintains an active social media presence and shares regular reels and photos with her fans. An old post has recently grabbed all attention where the actress is seen posing with Shraddha Kapoor. The photo seems to be from a party in January and the caption reads, “US (red heart emoji) 12 years apart. Love you (a kiss emoji) @shraddhakapoor.” Shradhha commented on the photo, “You na, didn’t want to let go of our hug last night.”

Shraddha can be seen in the photo wearing a black and yellow checked flannel shirt, while Jannat wore a white corset top and black pants. Both had the brightest smile on their faces.

The post also features a clip from the movie in which they worked together, Luv Ka The End. Shraddha essayed the role of Rhea Dialdas and Jannat played the younger sister, Minty Dialdas. The photo uploaded that night marks their reunion after 12 years. Reacting to the post, fans expressed their surprise to see the clip. One wrote, “Two cuties in a frame, ye kab huya?” Others mostly commented asking about the name of the movie. Others who knew about the movie wrote, “Shraddha and Jannat, this reunion is what we all waited for.” Actor Ameya Pandey who also started his journey as a child actor wrote, “What a journey!”

