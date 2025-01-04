Did you know Krushna Abhishek had habit of stealing this one thing from Govinda's wardrobe? Here's how he got caught

The Great Indian Kapil Show saw the reunion of Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda after 7 years. It was one of the highlights of the second season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show. Now, Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video from that particular episode where Krushna made an interesting revelation.

As Archana Puran Singh interacted with Krushna Abhishek after wrapping up the shoot, the latter confessed that he used to steal clothes from his uncle Govinda’s wardrobe. He shared, “Unko aaj mein bolne wale the ki unke itne cheezein churaiyi hain, unko pata bhi nahi hain. Mein bolne wala tha, lekin bolne nahi de rahe the. Kitne kapde churaye hain.”

(I was going to tell him today that I have stolen so many things from him that he has no idea. I was gonna tell him, but I was not allowed to speak. I have stolen many clothes.)

Then he narrated how he would steal the clothes. “Wo dete nahi the, pehle dete the kuch kuch, mere paas collection hain uske kapde ka jo unhone gaane mein pehne hain, I have those clothes with me. Jo nahi dete the mangne pe, wo chuda leta tha.”

(He didn’t give me… He used to give a few, I have a collection of his clothes that he wore in his songs… I used to steal the ones that he didn’t give me on asking.)

Singh expressed surprise and asked if Govinda ever found out. However, Krushna Abhishek assured, “Itne kapde hote the, kaise pata chalega (He had so many clothes, how would he find out).”

Then he added that he would steal the clothes from his uncle’s wardrobe at night and the next morning he would go out with him wearing the same shirt. “Ekbar unhone mujhe pakad liya tha, kehte hain ye shirt tune kaha se liya? Meine bola aapne hi toh mujhe diye the. Bolte hain nahi, ye toh mein de hi nahi sakta. Spot boy bolte hain ye sir ko pehenke continuity karni hain. Us din mein pakda gaya,” added Abhishek.

(He caught me once. He asked me where did I get my shirt from. I told him that you had gifted me. He was sure that he didn't give it. Then his spot boy said that sir had to maintain continuity in the shoot wearing this shirt)

Krushna's funny revelation left his The Great Indian Kapil Show co-stars Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur in splits.

