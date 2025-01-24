Did you know Krushna Abhishek was not aware of his sister Arti Singh's birth? Here's how he met actress for first time

Krushna Abhishek, known for being one of the renowned entertainers in the entertainment industry, also has a massive fan following. Along with Krushna, his sister Arti Singh is also one of the famous Television actresses. However, while many know Arti is Krushna's younger sister, it was recently when Krushna shared that he learned that Arti is his younger sister after 7 to 8 years of her birth. The comedian-actor recalled his childhood memory of meeting his younger sister Arti for the first time.

In Archana Puran Singh's recent vlog, Krushna Abhishek revisited childhood memories of meeting his younger sister, Arti Singh. Unfortunately, their mother passed away from uterus cancer shortly after giving birth to Arti. Krushna mentioned how his uncle Govinda's bhabhi (sister-in-law) took Arti with her to Lucknow; thus, he was unaware that he had a younger sister.

The Laughter Chefs fame then shared that he was 7 or 8 when he first met his younger sister. Krushna said how he immediately arranged flight tickets with his family's help and traveled to meet Arti on Raksha Bandhan. Krushna said, "She was just 5 or 6 years old, and it was the first time when we saw each other. Since then, our bond has become unbreakable."

Speaking about the brother-sister duo, both are renowned celebrities in the entertainment industry. Krushna gained a massive fan following through reality shows like Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and more. He has also worked in several movies, including Bol Bachchan Entertainment, and is admired for his comic timing.

Meanwhile, Arti Singh is one of the renowned actresses of the Indian Television industry who has been a part of numerous fictional and non-fictional shows like Parichay, Uttaran, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

The two are brother-sister goals. At Arti Singh's wedding, everyone witnessed Govinda, Arti, and Krushna's much-awaited reunion.

