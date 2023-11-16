Did you know Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar got married on same date? See anniversary wishes

Shraddha Arya, who is married to Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal is celebrating her second wedding anniversary today. The actress looked back at her wedding day and shared some pictures from the big day on her social media. However, what has caught our attention is the fact that the actress shares her wedding anniversary with her Kundali Bhagya co-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. The latter is celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his wife Vinny Arora.

Shraddha Arya celebrates her 2nd wedding anniversary with Rahul Nagal

Just a few hours back, Shraddha Arya shared photos from her big day that captured some candid moments. Uploading the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “#TwoYearsToday #16112021 #HappyWeddingAnniversaryLove” The actress looked her best in a heavily embellished red lehenga with her hubby in white sherwani and red turban.

Check out Shraddha Arya’s photos here:

Dheeraj Dhoopar celebrates his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Vinny Arora

Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar also took to social media to look back on his wedding day, and wrote, “सात साल.. सातों जनम तक (Seven years.. Till seven births)”

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar’s post here:

Arya and Dhoopar were seen in the television drama, Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj was seen essaying the lead character of Karan Luthra and made an exit from the show last year. Shradhha Arya who has been on the show since its inception starred opposite Karan Luthra as Preeta. She is continuing her role.

The actress' former co-star took to his Instagram story to wish Shraddha and her husband on the special day. He wrote, "Happiest Anniversary, guys." The Kundali Bhagya actress shared this on her profile and wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to both of you too. So fun that we are married on the same date. Lots of love to you and @vinnyaroradhoopar” She also attached an image of the couple too to wish them well.

Here is the post shared on Shraddha Arya’s story:

Fans of the actors showered the two with love and their best wishes. Many of their industry friends, Sana Sayyad, Naveen Saini, Supriya Shukla, and others commented on the post to make their day extra special.

Check out some of the wishes here:

