Did you know late Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal served the Indian Army before pursuing acting as a career?

Veteran actor Gufi Paintal, who essayed the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat passed away on June 5. The actor was 79 and passed away in Mumbai due to age-related health issues. He had been unwell for some time and was reportedly admitted to the hospital on May 31. A few days ago, reports of his health being critical surfaced, and it was reported that he was hospitalized due to heart and kidney-related problems. The actor will forever be remembered as Shakuni Mama.

Gufi Paintal was in Indian Army during Indo-China War of 1962

Sarabjeet Singh Paintal, more popularly known as Gufi Paintal was in the Indian army in the early 1960s. It may come as a shock to his fans as it's hard to think of the actor in any other profession than acting. However, he served the nation during the Indo-China War of 1962 and was stationed at the China border. According to a report in ETimes, the actor had earlier said that he always wanted to join the Indian army. So, when he was studying Engineering, army recruitment was going on, and the actor applied and got selected.

Gufi Paintal's love for acting

Even when he was in the army posted at China border, Gufi Paintal enjoyed acting. Back then, there was no TV or Radio for entertainment, so army soldiers used to perform Ramleela among themselves. Gufi used to essay the role of Sita while another soldier essayed the role of Raavan who would come on his scooter and kidnap him. He enjoyed acting and got some training during those days.

Gufi Paintal's work

Besides his stint in Mahabharata, the actor is also known for his role as Humayun in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and Vishwakarma in RadhaKrishn, among others. Gufi Paintal made his Bollywood debut with the 1975 released film 'Rafu Chakkar'. After this, the actor became a part of many films including Dillagi, Desh Pardesh, Mahabharat Aur Barbareek, and Suhaag.

