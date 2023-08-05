Did you know Munawar Faruqui earned Rs. 850 per month for working 11 hours a day?

Munawar Faruqui is currently one of the biggest names in the industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms owing to his stand-ups and opinions on social issues. The stand-up comedian rose to fame after winning the reality show Lock Upp. In a recent interview with Mashable India, he opened up on his financial struggles and how he had to quit his studies to financially support his family. Here’s what he said.

Munawar Faruqui on his financial struggles

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Munawar Faruqui divulged all about the beginning of his journey and the struggles that came with it. He remembered how his grandmother and mother used to make samosas and due to his father’s debt, he could not complete his education. Faruqui said,“We had a restaurant but it did not work out, Dad had lost all his money plunging us into debt so I had to work. I worked at a gift shop and earned Rs 850 per month after working for 11 hours. I used to walk 3.5 km to the shop and I did not like it so I decided to do something else ."The Lock Upp fame further added,“My mother and grandmother used to make samosas at home so I decided to start a stall outside our house. I often burned my fingers while frying them but soon I became a professional and this business was successful.”

Take a look at his recent post on Instagram

Munawar Faruqui on his mother

Munawar Faruqui also talked about his mother’s death during his stint in Lock Upp. He also acknowledged the difficulties that she had to face in the family. The 31-year-old had said,“ My mom used to make chaklis to run our household but things were different with my grandmother and father as my mom was never respected in that house. My entire family used to blame her for my sister’s marriage. She was in debt of Rs 3,500 and I still feel guilty of not sleeping with her, not reaching there earlier and not having that much money at that time. There were many reasons that forced her to take that decision. She was a really strong woman and I regret not enquiring her about her problems. This is the reason why I never fight or abused and also due to this I was in a mentally abusive relationship but I would not blame anyone.”

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a man of many virtues dabbling in stand-up comedy, being a YouTuber and also a rapper. He currently has over a million subscribers and views on his channel. He had made headlines for mocking the Hindu Gods during one of his stand-up acts and faced jail time. He was subsequently granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

