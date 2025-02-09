Did you know not Anushka Sharma but THIS actress was first choice for Salman Khan starrer Sultan?
It has been a few days since Bigg Boss 18 wrapped up. The reality show is not only an epicentre of controversies but often gives insights into some interesting trivia about Bollywood, with Salman Khan being the host. One such interesting fact was revealed when Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor appeared as special guests on Bigg Boss 15. Interacting with them, Salman revealed that Mrunal was the first choice for Sultan.
Talking to Shahid Kapoor, the Dabangg host said, "Toh aapko inke baare mein kuchh batata hun (Let me tell you an interesting fact about her). The original star of Sultan was her." Expressing amazement, the Kabir Singh actor remarked, "Ohh really." Salman continued, "She came to the farm (house) to meet me. Ali leke aaye the inko. Uss waqt yeh pahelwan type lag nahi rahi thi (Ali Abbas Zafar had brought her. And at that time, she didn't look like a wrestler)."
The Ek Tha Tiger star laughed and commented, "Anushka bhi nahi lagti thi pahelwan type. Aur mujhe pata tha ki yeh inka hoga hi hoga (Anushka Sharma also didn't look like one. But I knew she would do well)." Meanwhile, we hear Mrunal Thakur saying in the background, "Maine uss time bahut zyada wazan ghata liya tha (I had lost a lot of weight back then)." Listening to Salman, Shahid called her 'very talented’.
For the unversed, Shahid and Mrunal shared the screen space for the first time in a sports drama titled Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. The duo appeared on Bigg Boss 15 for the promotions.
