Did you know Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz declined to work with Feroze Khan following legal case?
Let's revisit the time when Suno Chanda fame Iqra Aziz spoke about deciding to not work with actor Feroze Khan followed by a domestic violence case against him.
Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of domestic violence.
Suno Chanda fame Iqra Aziz is widely recognized as one of the most beloved actresses in the Pakistani entertainment world. Besides her incredible acting skills, Aziz is also renowned for her outspoken nature and commitment to standing up for what is right.
Iqra signed a show in 2022 titled Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside actors Ashraf Awan and Feroze Khan. However, the actress withdrew her participation from the show followed by a domestic violence case against actor Feroze Khan.
Iqra Aziz declined to share screen space with Feroze Khan
To show her solidarity towards the domestic violence victims, the actress stepped down from the show and also revealed that she wasn't 'comfortable' working with Feroze. In a chat during The Talk Talk Show, Iqra revealed that the decision was purely based on her personal thoughts and she did what she felt was right.
Have a look at Iqra Aziz's cute family pictures from Instagram
Iqra Aziz on having the privilege to deny working on certain projects
In the interview, Iqra made it clear that everyone should have the freedom to choose the projects they want to be involved in. She considers herself fortunate to have the ability to make that decision, and she demonstrated it by declining to work with Khan. She also mentioned that she had previously collaborated with him before the accusations surfaced, but even then, she didn't feel at ease working with him.
Iqra also added that she didn't want to wait for the court proceedings, evidence, and proofs, she just did what she felt was right.
Domestic violence allegations on Feroze Khan
Feroze Khan's former spouse, Aliza, accused him of physical abuse between 2020 and 2022. She bravely shared distressing images of her injuries, gaining immense support from the public. Numerous celebrities also stood by her side, condemning Feroze's actions. Nevertheless, Feroze vehemently denied all the allegations made against him.
Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
ALSO READ: Did you know THIS person helped Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz in dealing with depression?
Star
Meadow Walker, 25, has ended her marriage after 26 months, marking the end of a chapter in her life. Meadow Walker is the daughter of the late Paul Walker. Despite not using the d-word directly, she disclosed that she and her spouse, Louis Thornton-Allan, had decided to "amicably separate."Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more