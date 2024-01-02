Did you know Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz declined to work with Feroze Khan following legal case?

Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of domestic violence.

Suno Chanda fame Iqra Aziz is widely recognized as one of the most beloved actresses in the Pakistani entertainment world. Besides her incredible acting skills, Aziz is also renowned for her outspoken nature and commitment to standing up for what is right.

Iqra signed a show in 2022 titled Sanwal Yaar Piya alongside actors Ashraf Awan and Feroze Khan. However, the actress withdrew her participation from the show followed by a domestic violence case against actor Feroze Khan.

Iqra Aziz declined to share screen space with Feroze Khan

To show her solidarity towards the domestic violence victims, the actress stepped down from the show and also revealed that she wasn't 'comfortable' working with Feroze. In a chat during The Talk Talk Show, Iqra revealed that the decision was purely based on her personal thoughts and she did what she felt was right.

Iqra Aziz on having the privilege to deny working on certain projects

In the interview, Iqra made it clear that everyone should have the freedom to choose the projects they want to be involved in. She considers herself fortunate to have the ability to make that decision, and she demonstrated it by declining to work with Khan. She also mentioned that she had previously collaborated with him before the accusations surfaced, but even then, she didn't feel at ease working with him.

Iqra also added that she didn't want to wait for the court proceedings, evidence, and proofs, she just did what she felt was right.

Domestic violence allegations on Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan's former spouse, Aliza, accused him of physical abuse between 2020 and 2022. She bravely shared distressing images of her injuries, gaining immense support from the public. Numerous celebrities also stood by her side, condemning Feroze's actions. Nevertheless, Feroze vehemently denied all the allegations made against him.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

