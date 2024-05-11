Coming from the creative mind of maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an epic saga of revenge, love, treachery, and freedom. Also known as Bhansali's passion project, the 8-episode series boasts an ensemble cast. While Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are the leading ladies, actors such as Pratibha Ranta, Jayati Bhatia, and Shruti Sharma have shines as well.

But did you know that Heeramandi stars Pratibha Ranta's real-life sister? Yes, you read that right! While Pratibha, who rose to fame with Laapataa Ladies, plays a significant role, her sister has a small appearance on the screens.

What role did Pratibha Ranta's sister play?

Pratibha Ranta, who hails from Shimla, shot to popularity with her role as Jaya in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. She surprised fans with her spectacular acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In the series, she plays Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter, Shama.

Coming to the trivial fact, Pratibha's real-life sister, Abha Ranta is her co-actor from the drama series. The latter played the younger version of Manisha Koirala's character, Mallikajaan. One can spot Abha in the opening scene itself, where she is seen heartbroken after her son is sold for a better life away from the brothel. Although the sisters have played different characters, their acting skills have added a touch of uniqueness to the fictional world of Heeramandi.

Check out Pratibha Ranta's post here:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is set in pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were constantly emerging. This exquisite cinematic marvel promises a profound celebration of culture, beauty, and art, thereby fitting perfectly with Bhansali's legacy.

The series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. SLB's latest creation has already surpassed major international shows in terms of viewership in just the first week. Besides the leading ladies, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman also play significant roles.

More about Pratibha Ranta

After winning the title of Miss Mumbai in 2018, Pratibha Ranta signed the dotted lines for Zee TV’s popular show Qurbaan Hua in 2020 and emerged as a household name. Further, she starred in Aadha Ishq, a daily soap. Later, she went on to star in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and SLB's Heeramandi.

