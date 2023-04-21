Did you know Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary were asked to create a 'love angle' before entering Bigg Boss 9?

Popular celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary is known as one of the most romantic couples in the entertainment industry. The couple often dishes out major couple goals with their undeniable chemistry. Prince and Yuvika are called by their fans 'Privika'. With each passing day, the love between them only grows. Prince and Yuvika were a part of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love with each other inside the house. Their love life was one of the highlights of the season. After their journey in the show, the couple sailed through all the thicks and thins in their relationship and later married each other.

Prince-Yuvika were asked to create a love angle:

Now while talking to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol in their podcast, celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary spilled beans on what happened before entering Bigg Boss 9. The couple made some shocking revelations about how they rejected each other in their mind when they met each other for the first time a few hours ago before entering the Bigg Boss house. Revealing what happened, Prince added, "I met Vikas Gupta through Karan Kundrra. Vikas learned that I am going to Bigg Boss and he wanted me to meet his friend. Just 4-5 hours before the show, I went to meet her at her house. He wanted us to be friends. We saw each other, and I was like, she is too sweet. Mere se na hoga ye.”

Yuvika Chaudhary also mentioned that he found Prince weird and said, “You know Vikas said ke love angle dikhate hai and I was like I am not doing Bigg Boss to show love angle.” Prince explained how Vikas just wanted him to bond with Yuvika. However, Prince denied the idea of creating a love angle in the reality show and said, "I did reality shows and I knew that if I fake it, the audience will see through. But I was like if I genuinely have feelings for her, I will express them.”

For Prince and Yuvika, it was not love at first sight like many other couples. Yuvika said, “The only thing that happened after our first meeting prior to the show was that we rejected each other in our minds thinking #notmytype." Prince explained in Bigg Boss 9 house that when he told Yuvika he liked her, she thought that he is still hung up on the idea of ‘creating a love angle’. However, love happened naturally for them in the Bigg Boss house, and thus the couple promised forever.

Prince and Yuvika's love story:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. As Yuvika and Prince started talking to each other, they felt an instant connection. Prince even proposed to Yuvika inside the Bigg Boss 9 house by making a “heart-shaped chappati” only for her. The cute couple finally decided to walk down the aisle on October 12, 2018. The two tied the knot in a lavish wedding. Prince and Yuvika are called by their fans 'Privika'. The duo also went on to become the winners of Nach Baliye 9.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Prince Narula will soon be seen in Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand.

ALSO READ: Roadies’s Prince Narula clarifies that he isn’t here to support anybody’s comeback hinting at Rhea Chakraborty