Did you know Radhika Madan once ran away from sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi?

Radhika Madan is one of the few actresses who have successfully ventured into movies post having a profound TV experience. The actress debuted in the TV industry with Colors' show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi as Ishaani. She was aired opposite Shakti Arora.

While Madan is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, initially, she found the job extremely taxing. So much so that the actress ran away from the sets of her show on the first day. Read on to know more.

Tired of giving re-takes, Radhika Madan escaped from the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Radhika Madan revealed that she found the acting job a little difficult. She was tired of giving re-takes for a scene and thus she fled from the sets of Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi on the first day. As per reports, the actress was petrified with retakes and when she was asked to give a retake, she excused herself from the sets and later fled the studio. However, the actress added that the unit members brought her back to the sets.

Have a look at Radhika Madan's upcoming project

Radhika Madan's dream to become a dancer

Radhika had revealed that she wanted to become a dancer and had almost enrolled in an academy overseas but just then, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi happened. However, the actress's wish to learn the art form was fulfilled when she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Radhika Madan's journey in Bollywood industry

After swaying the TV world with her charm and acting chops, Radhika ventured into films. She debuted on the 70mm with Vishal Bharadwaj's Pathakha wherein Radhika played an important role along with Sanya Malhotra.

Later, she bagged projects like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, Shiddat, Monica, O My Darling, Kuttey, Kachhe Limbu and Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Radhika Madan is ‘extremely grateful’ after Sanaa receives standing ovation at IFFI; calls it 'heartwarming'