Did you know Ranveer Allahbadia is represented by ex-Chief Justice of India’s son Abhinav Chandrachud in India’s Got Latent row?

Ranveer Allahbadia has recently been in the news following his indecent remark on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The podcaster, who has hosted many popular celebrities and politicians on his show, is suddenly facing backlash from every corner of the country. As he becomes entangled in this legal controversy, let's find out who is representing the popular YouTuber in court.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is being represented by Abhinav Chandrachud, a well-known lawyer at the Bombay High Court. But who exactly is he?

Abhinav Chandrachud, Ranveer Allahbadia 's lawyer, comes from a distinguished legal family. He is the son of former Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud. Despite his family's legacy, Abhinav has built his own reputation in the legal field through years of experience and academic excellence.

Chandrachud has an impressive educational background. He graduated from Mumbai’s Government Law College in 2008 and later pursued a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar. He further earned a Doctor of the Science of Law (J.S.D.) and a Master of the Science of Law (J.S.M.) from Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar.

Before returning to India, Chandrachud worked as an associate attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, a renowned international law firm. In addition to practicing law, he is also an author. His books, Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018), provide deep insights into India’s legal landscape. He has also written opinion pieces for leading newspapers, further contributing to legal discourse.

Advertisement

Chandrachud’s commitment to ethical legal practice is evident from an anecdote shared by his father, D.Y. Chandrachud. The former Chief Justice once mentioned that he had asked his sons to argue cases in the Supreme Court so he could see them more often. However, they refused, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professional integrity while their father held the top judicial position.

With a strong legal and academic background, Abhinav Chandrachud is undoubtedly a significant figure in India's legal world.

The controversy erupted after Allahbadia, who has over 10 million followers on YouTube, asked a contestant an inappropriate and offensive question:

"Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Following the backlash, the podcaster issued a public apology, stating that comedy is not his forte.

On February 10, a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina , Jasprit Singh, Ashish Chanchlani , and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show.