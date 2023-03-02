Did you know Shraddha Arya played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in Nishabd? Actress pens note as film turns 16

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The diva has been a part of the showbiz world for more than two decades now and has starred in numerous shows, films, and music videos. She has also worked with several popular actors in the industry. Today, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and shared an edited clip of her old film Nishabd. Nishabd was a Ram Gopal Verma directional film that starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Arya, late actress Jiah Khan, Revathi, and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles. Shraddha essayed Ritu Anand, Amitabh's daughter in this film. Nishabd was released on 2 March 2007.

Shraddha Arya's film Nishabd completes 16 years:

Today, Nishabd has completed 16 years, and on this special day, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and penned a heartfelt note thanking her co-stars and expressing how grateful she feels. Sharing the clip, the Kundali Bhagya actress wrote, "16 Years Of #NISHABD, still don’t believe that In this short lifetime, I had the luck & opportunity to work next to the Legendary Mr @amitabhbachchan as his daughter in the movie Nishabd.. who did not just play the role of my father but motivated and supported me like one too. I shouldn’t ever complain of anything in life.. I’ve been truly blessed. Forever grateful to #RamGopalVerma for choosing me to play the part. Revathi ma’am & Jiya for being such great and kind co-actors. Thank You @preeran_rocks_ for this edit."

Watch the video here-

As soon as Shraddha shared this post, her friends and fans penned amazing comments complimenting the actress. Shraddha's Kundali Bhagya co-star Shakti Arora also dropped a comment and wrote, "Nishabd after watching this.."

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's career:

Shraddha has been a part of several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl among others. At present, she essays the role of Preeta in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha will also be seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

