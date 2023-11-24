Did you know Shweta Tiwari is an avid reader? Check out Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress’ book collection

Shweta Tiwari, the talented actress known for her performances in the Television world has been in the industry for a long time. While everyone knows the actress for her glamorous life, and strong personality, other than her mettle as an actress, we reveal a lesser-known facet of her personality — a voracious reader with a profound love for literature.

The actress spends a lot of her off-screen moments reading and often takes to social media to share with her fans what's on her reading list. She also gets a lot of books as gifts. If you are curious about the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress' literary journey, let's take a closer look as we share her book collection with you.

From classic novels to contemporary bestsellers, Shweta Tiwari's book collection unveils a spectrum of tales that reflect her intellectual curiosity.

The Push by Ashley Audrain

This is a gripping and intense psychological drama that delves into the complexities of family dynamics and the profound impact of motherhood. As readers navigate the pages of this suspenseful narrative, they are confronted with the stark realities of Blythe Connor's experience as a mother. The woman has faced unexpected challenges, shattered expectations, and haunting fears in the past.

With a determination to break the cycle of her own past, Blythe strives to be the nurturing mother she never had for her newborn, Violet. However, as the story unfolds, secrets emerge, and the boundaries between reality and perception blur, which gives viewers a glimpse of the making and breaking of a family.

If you are looking for a thought-provoking and emotionally charged read that will leave you on the edge of your seat, pick this book.

The Collected Regrets of Clover by Mikki Brammer

This recently published novel is a touching one that explores grief, love, and the intricate interplay between two individuals in the journey of life. From a childhood incident that forever altered her perception of mortality to becoming a death doula in New York City, Clover Brooks has long felt a profound connection with the departed. Devoting her life to guiding individuals through their final moments, Clover's own existence becomes entwined with the process of saying goodbye.

However, when her grandfather, her pillar of strength, passes away while she's away, Clover's life takes a new turn. The final wishes of a spirited elderly woman take Clover on a cross-country journey to unveil a forgotten love story, and in doing so, perhaps discover her own path to happiness. As she grapples with the uncharted territories of romance and friendship, Clover is compelled to reflect upon her desires and summon the courage to pursue them.

This one has amazing reviews online. It promises readers a moving tale that explores the realms of self-discovery, love, and the intricate threads that bind us to the departed and the living alike.

Babel, or the Necessity of Violence by R. F. Kuang

The third one on the list, Babel, or the Necessity of Violence is a captivating journey into the realms of fantasy fiction and alternate history. Published in 2022, the novel revolves around four new students who find themselves at an institute where their academic pursuits inadvertently contribute to maintaining Britain's imperialist dominance. As their awareness grows, the students engage in spirited debates on how to avert the Opium War, a pivotal historical event.

This intricately woven narrative dives into the moral dilemmas faced by these students as they grapple with the realization of their roles in upholding imperialist structures. The heart of the story lies in the exploration of the necessity of violence as a means of resistance and change. Readers who love escapade into a thought-provoking journey that challenges conventional narratives and explores the dynamics of societal upheaval should add this to their reading list.

In My Dreams I Hold a Knife by Ashley Winstead

The fourth on our list is a gripping thriller that navigates the realms of suspense and psychological fiction. A decade after the chilling and unsolved murder of a friend, Jessica Miller finds herself drawn back to her old college grounds for a reunion with her surviving friends. However, their nostalgic gathering takes a dark turn when they are confronted by the brother of the deceased, who is determined to seek justice for his sister.

This riveting novel unfolds with a series of unexpected twists, keeping readers on the edge of their seats as the characters grapple with the haunting shadows of the past. Winstead weaves a tale that explores the complexities of unresolved mysteries, the enduring impact of trauma, and the lengths one might go to uncover the truth. It promises a journey full of suspense into the depths of human psychology and the consequences of buried secrets, making it a must-read for fans of thrillers and psychological fiction alike.

The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden

The last on our list, The Housemaid's Secret is a classic psychological thriller, delivering an explosively twisty narrative that will have readers racing through its pages till the end. This sequel to the international bestseller The Housemaid revolves around a housemaid determined to conceal her tumultuous past. In the employ of the Garrick family, she finds solace in the normalcy and stability of life that they provide.

However, the illusion shatters when she stumbles upon a disconcerting scene—crying sounds and blood on Mrs. Garrick's nightgowns. What follows is a gripping tale of secrets, deception, and the unraveling of a carefully crafted facade. This read promises to be a chilling psychological experience for the readers, where the line between reality and illusion becomes increasingly blurred. If you are a fan of thriller and suspense, take our words and go for it.

