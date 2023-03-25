Did you know Smriti Irani was told to shoot the day after having a miscarriage? Actress REVEALS

Smriti Irani is quite a popular name in the showbiz world as well as the political world. The favorite bahu of the television screen, Tulsi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi needs no introduction. Now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Irani has been away from the television, but not away from the limelight. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, in an interview, the actor turned politician recalled the time when she had a miscarriage and she was called to shoot for her daily soap just the next day.

Smriti Irani reveals she was called for shoot the next day after her miscarriage

Recently, in an interview, Smriti Irani was quoted saying, “I was not aware that I am pregnant. I was on the set (of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi) and I told them I am not well enough to shoot and asked to be allowed to go home. But still, I worked, and by the time they let me go, it was evening already. The doctor suggested I go for a sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining. I stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to the hospital. I reached the hospital, a nurse came running to ask for an autograph, while I was bleeding. I gave her the autograph, and asked her, ‘Admit kar loge, I think I am miscarrying.’”

She further said that later she got a call from the production team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and was asked to come to work the next day. Smriti said, “I said, ‘I told you I am not well, I just had a miscarriage’ The person replied, ‘Koi nahi, 2 baje ki shift mein aa jaiye.’” The next day when she came to the sets, she found out that a co-actor filled her producer’s ear regarding the news of her miscarriage being fake. Smriti said, “The person didn’t realise that I have returned because I needed money to pay EMIs for my house. The next day, I took all my medical papers to Ekta to tell her it is not a drama. She got uncomfortable and told me not to show the papers. I told her, ‘Foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti.”

About Smriti Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Tulsi. Apart from this show, Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. The actress is a Member of the Lok Sabha since 2019, and Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development at present.

