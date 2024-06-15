Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Munmun Dutta has a crush on THESE Korean stars?

Apart from entertaining her fans through her effortless portrayal of Babita Ji on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta also keeps her followers captivated through social media. She frequently shares stylish pictures and relatable reels on her account.

Recently, Munmun dropped a story which depicted her fondness for Korean dramas. She uploaded a frame featuring two of her favorite stars from the K-industry. With this post, the actress has proved that she loves to explore different cultures in the world of television.

Munmun Dutta lovestruck with THESE Korean actors

Taking to her Instagram stories, Munmun Dutta posted a visual of lead actors from popular fantasy rom-com show, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, commonly called Goblin. It has Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-Wook in it.

Alongside the screengrab, the actress revealed that she has a crush on both the stars. She penned, “Both my crush in the same frame (heart-eyed emoji and red hearts).”

The series has attained the status of cult-classic among K-drama fans. It narrates a love tale between a goblin and a woman who overcome every obstacle to be together.

Take a look at Munmun’s story:

About Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta’s acting career began with Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. She has been sweeping everyone off their feet with her role of Babita Krishnan Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the show went on air in 2008. Her charming personality and fine acting skills are loved by the masses. Munmun’s on screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is one of the major highlights of the show.

Personally, the actress is a globetrotter. Her travel escapades and adventures are always filled with thrill.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running sitcoms on Indian Television. It is inspired by the popular humorous column, Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah written by the renowned Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta.

The show follows the story of the Gada family which consists of businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya and their mischievous son, Tipendra Gada. The narrative of the series depicts Gadas dealing with their day-to-day troubles in a humorous way.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. The show is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and is digitally available on SonyLIV app.

