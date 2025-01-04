Did you know Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji aka Munmun Dutta worked with Shah Rukh Khan before this sitcom?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita became a household name after her stint in this sitcom. However, Munmun stepped foot in the industry at a young age and started doing various projects including ad films. Recently, the actress got candid as she spoke to Farah Khan and reminisced about working with Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan.

Filmmaker Farah Khan graced Munmun Dutta's house to spend some time with the actress and enjoy authentic Bengali cuisine. While talking to Farah, Munmun reminded her that she had shot an ad film with her long back. Farah recollected and mentioned that it was 15-20 years ago before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. Farah shared that they shot in Film City and Shah Rukh Khan was a part of that advertisement.

Farah was surprised to realise that Munmun was a part of that ad film along with Shah Rukh Khan. Munmun revealed that there were three girls in the ad and she was one of them. Munmun mentioned, "I'm very lucky and we (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team) always feel that we are blessed that Shah Rukh sir is very fond of us."

Farah Khan informed Munmun, "Everybody is fond of you'll." Munmun expressed how she acted with many actors from the industry but no one is like Shah Rukh Khan. Munmun further revealed, "He has been my childhood crush."



Farah teased her for calling him 'childhood crush" and then Munmun said that Shah Rukh Khan is her "eternal crush."Farah and Munmun had a candid chat while they enjoyed Bengali cuisine cooked by the actress.

Currently, Munmun Dutta continues to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The hit sitcom has been one of the longest-running sitcoms on Television. Along with Munmun, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar and more.

