Did you know Tejasswi Prakash's ex-boyfriend asked her to quit work?

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash has been one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Not only the actress impressed the viewers with her acting prowess but also won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy by showcasing her real personality. Speaking about her personal life, she is in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra. The duo is popular for their chemistry, way of expressing love for each other and understanding each other. In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash recently shared insights into her past relationship and the challenges she encountered.

Tejasswi Prakash talks about her past relationship:

While talking to Hauterrfly, she was asked about her experience, the Naagin 6 actress candidly revealed, "I was in a relationship where the guy had the opinion 'I am earning enough so you don't have to work hard so much'." This perspective undermined Tejasswi's ambitions leaving her feeling restricted. Tejasswi emphasized that if she had chosen a conventional 9-to-5 corporate job, her partner might not have objected. However, being an actress meant she had to perform romantic scenes on-screen, which became another problem for her ex-partner.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame added that she never desired to work in a corporate environment. Instead, she wanted to earn money for her family and maintain financial independence even after marriage, without relying solely on her partner's income. Explaining properly Tejasswi elaborated on the pressures faced by husbands involved in family businesses, who are often compelled to live up to their family's expectations and rules. This situation not only affects the husband but also impacts the wife and children.

Tejasswi shared that when she was told to stop earning, she thought she would lose participation in everything. She further elaborated on how partners should have an understanding of each other and be transparent. "After that relationship, I realised that being independent is very important," concluded Tejasswi.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is busy entertaining the viewers by playing the lead role in Naagin 6.

