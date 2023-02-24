Did you know Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani was a part of Hindi film, Dongri Ka Raja?

Popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. The star started his acting career by doing films and shows in the Marathi film industry. He then made his screen debut in a Bollywood film named Muskurake Dekh Zara as Vivek. Soon after this, he starred in numerous shows and films and won the hearts of the audience. Not only his talent but his charming persona is also loved by his fans.

Not many know, but Gashmeer Mahajani once played a pivotal role in the Bollywood film Dongri Ka Raja. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar, the movie starred Gashmeer Mahajani, Ronit Roy, Ashmit Patel, and more in lead roles. Produced by PS Chhatwal and Filmy Keeda Productions, Dongri Ka Raja depicted the story of the Dongri underworld and follows the love story of an underworld 'Raja' of Dongri. Gashmeer essayed the role of 'Raja' and was also seen as the right-hand man and adopted son of Ronit Roy, who played Don Mansoor Ali.

Differences arise between Mansoor Ali, an underworld don, and his right-hand man Raja when the latter falls in love with Shruti and wants to leave the realm of crime. The intriguing story plot of the film kept the audience engaged, but Gashmeer's acting mettle truly proved that he is one of the most talented actors in the industry. His chemistry with his co-star Reecha Sinha was also applauded by the masses.

Gashmeer Mahajani's personal life:

Speaking about his personal life, the actor tied the knot with Gauri Deshmukh on 28 December 2014. After 5 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Vyom on 21 December 2019.

Gashmeer Mahajani's career:

Gashmeer Mahajani rose to stardom after he essayed the lead role in the hit show Imlie opposite Sumbul Touqeer. The actor played Aditya Kumar Tripathi and impressed the viewers with his acting prowess. He joined the show when it began in 2020 and then took an exit in 2022. Gashmeer then participated in the most popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, in 2022 and emerged as the finalist of the season. At present, he is seen essaying the role of Armaan Oberoi in the fantasy thriller show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal also stars Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.