Did you know THIS famous actor is the stepfather of Dharam Patnii fame Fahmaan Khan?

Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan is currently essaying the role of Ravi Randhawa in the hit television drama Dharam Patnii. The show also stars Kritika Singh Yadav as the female lead. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show airs on Colors TV. The Imlie fame actor recently in a conversation with ETimes opened up on the bond he shares with his stepfather and from where he draws the inspiration for acting. Read on to find details here.

Fahmaan Khan draws inspiration from his late brother Faraaz Khan

Actor Faraaz Khan who died at the age of 50 from a neurological disorder was seen in several Bollywood films. Not many people are aware that he was the stepbrother of Fahmaan. The Dharam Patnii actor shared that he was talking about his relationship with his siblings and father for the first time. He also revealed that it was his late brother Faraaz Khan who inspired him to take up acting as a career.

Fahmaan Khan on his stepfather Zebisko aka Yusuf Khan

Actor Faraaz Khan was the son of Zebisko aka Yusuf Khan of Amar Akbar Anthony fame. Yusuf passed away at the age of 48 due to a heart attack leaving behind 14-year-old Faraaz and 12-year-old Fayedh. Fahmaan revealed that he was born after his mom got married to Shahbaaz Khan post the death of Yusuf Khan. The actor shared, “I have two brothers and one sister. Faraaz, Fahed, and Fadhya are my siblings. They are children of Zebisko aka Yousuf Khan. My mother was married to Zebisko first. His actual name is Yusuf Khan and at the age of 48, he died of a heart attack. At that time the kids were really young.”

Talking about Shahbaaz, his father, Fahmaan shared, “My mother was a widow at that time with three young kids. So my father was a family friend at that time, got married to her. Three years down the line I was born. I am the son of her second husband Shahbaaz Khan. Par hamare ghar pe is baat par kabhi bhed bhaav nahi hua hai..Kabhi farak nahi samaj gaya..We all four siblings have been really close to each other.”

