Did you know THIS Legendary singer was such a big fan of CID that she never missed it; Know here

CID is one of the most loved and appreciated crime detective shows in the history of Indian television. It gained so much admiration that it went on to entertain viewers for almost two decades.

Among the various fans of CID was the melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar. Yes, you read that right! Mangeshkar was such a huge fan of the suspense series that she would spend her entire day sitting in front of the screen and watching it.

In an episode of Kahaniyo Ki Kahaniya hosted by Laksh Maheshwari, the team of CID revealed Lata Mangeshkar’s obsession with their show.

Lata Mangeshkar would make suggestions to improvise scenes in CID

When asked if the news of Lata Mangeshkar spending her Saturdays watching CID is true, Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, said that the singer would watch CID not only on the Saturdays but throughout the week.

He stated, "Lata ji's dedication was such that she would sit in her room and watch the show throughout the day. She was very interested in photography. So she would take close-up shots of ACP and other actors and would send it to them personally. She would take five to six photographs everyday."

Aditya Shrivastav, who portrayed the character of inspector Abhijeet, said that every time the crew used to visit the music maestro’s house, she would turn into a kid and ask a lot of questions. He said, “She would even give feedback after watching the show. She would analyze who has become fat or who has become thin or if someone is not well.”

Lata Mangeshkar called Sony office in the US when CID went off air

Furthermore, Dayanand disclosed that the closure of CID made the Nightingale of India

so upset that she decided to call the head office of Sony in the United States. She fought tooth and nail to bring it back. Daya stated, “She and her family, everyone asked ‘Why did you end the show?’ I watch it, it’s my favorite show. She even called the US and told them, ‘It is our favorite show, it is doing good and a lot of people watch it.’”

Narendra Gupta, who essayed the role of forensic doctor Salunkhe in CID recalled one particular line that Lataji told them. He revealed that she would often say she hears music in CID.

About CID

CID was a one-of-a-kind television show which revolved around investigating and solving the mystery behind various complex criminal cases by a team of detectives belonging to the Crime Investigation Department in Mumbai. It was led by ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam.

The other officers in the team consisted of Senior Inspectors Abhijeet (played by Aditya Srivastava), Daya (played by Dayanand Shetty), and Fredricks (played by Dinesh Phadnis), among others. The show premiered in 1998 and shut down in 2018.

