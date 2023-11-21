Did you know THIS person helped Suno Chanda actress Iqra Aziz in dealing with depression?

Trigger warning: This article contains the mention of depression

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz needs no introduction. The actress is quite popular not only in Pakistan but also in India. Her character Jiya in Suno Chanda got her immense praise and acknowledgment. While the actress gained popularity with her shows, she revealed that she struggled with depression at a point in her life.

Iqra Aziz opens up on what caused her depression

In an interview with Fifi Haroon, Iqra Aziz mentioned putting herself as her last priority and being busy making others happy, which left her very depressed. Sharing details about her mental health in an interview in Feb 2019, Iqra mentioned that every day she aimed to make everyone happy. Se revealed crying at the end of the day if she was unable to do the same. This routine made her depressed which let negativity creep into her life.

Have a look at Iqra Aziz's post with husband Yasir

Iqra Aziz on Yasir Hussain helping her through her depressive period

In Feb 2019, Iqra hadn't confirmed her relationship with Yasir but there were a lot of rumors about the duo's bond. She went on to reveal that Yasir helped her through her depressive phase and brought a lot of positivity to her life. She revealed that Yasir taught her how to enjoy her life to the fullest which helped her battle with depression.

She mentioned that she does not like to change, but he pushed her to try new things and get out of her comfort zone. She also revealed switching to eating beef from chicken on Yasir's persuasion.

Same here, in December 2019, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain took the plunge and got married.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain's love story

Talking about her love story with Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz mentioned, "We used to meet at award functions and later we became friends. We met again at another award function where we got to know each other better and started spending time together. We both had a great time and had lots of fun together. He was a nice person and he also knew how to crack good jokes.”

The couple welcomed a baby boy in the year 2021. They named their baby boy Kabir Hussain.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

