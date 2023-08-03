Did you know Urvashi Dholakia latest birthday outfit was over decade old? Naagin 6 fame pens a note

Popular diva Urvashi Dholakia is among the top actresses in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. Known for her bold and confident personality, Urvashi's fashion and confidence stand as a true testament to her fearless and inspiring personality. Over the years, the actress has also worked in numerous shows and gained immense fame for her performances. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Urvashi Dholakia's new before and after PICS:

A few hours ago, Urvashi Dholakia dropped a few pictures on her social media handle and penned an inspiring worth-reading note about the real meaning of fashion. She shared three pictures- the first one was from her recent birthday bash that was held on July 9 and the other two photos were from 2010 when Urvashi attended a celebration. In all three pictures, the Naagin 6 fame is seen wearing the same outfit. In the caption of these snaps, Urvashi shared how proud she feels to repeat the same outfit even after 13 years and shed light on how fashion lives on forever.

The caption read, "The 1st pic is of my recent birthday on 9/7/2023 .. and the other two are of the year 2010 !!! : We are under constant pressure when it comes to our looks, style and fashion.. most of the times we get taunted upon for repeating our outfits!! I want to ask one thing:: which law states that we aren’t allowed to repeat a clothes ????? In fact, this post speaks volumes of how proud I am not just for maintaining myself but also a 13 year old outfit !! Fashion is not just about looks it’s about the love for clothes and I have loved this outfit for the last 13 years and will continue to do so with the rest of my outfits FASHION NEVER DIES !"

Urvashi Dholakia's new PICS:

Celebs react:

Urvashi's this post was praised by many in the comment section and fans applauded her for sharing this post. Actress Tannaz Irani wrote, "I agree, i too love some of my ancient clothes and love bringing them out to wear again! For God sake that's what laundries are there for! You looking gorgeous than ever btw," Sushant Divgikr wrote, "I love everything about this post. Truth all around and I am here for it. YOU, my dearest didi are an icon and I’m so happy and blessed that you are my didiiiiii" and so on the amazing comments continued.

On the professional front, Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in Tejasswi Prakash's starrer fantasy drama Naagin 6.

