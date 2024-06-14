Did you know what was Mandira Bedi’s first job before acting? Actress and sports presenter reveals

Actress, television presenter, fashion designer, and model Mandira Bedi is a multi-talented personality. From a talented actress to a fabulous sports presenter, Bedi aces every role she takes up. While she came to the limelight after making her acting debut in 1994 with the television serial, Shanti, did you know what she was doing at that time?

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Mandira Bedi revealed what was her first job and what she wanted to become instead of an actor. Read on to know all the details.

Mandira Bedi wanted to be a banker

In the interview, Mandira Bedi revealed that she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her brother, who is a banker. She said, "I wanted to be a banker because my brother was a banker. He is my greatest role model."

However, things didn't work out as planned. Talking about why she couldn't take that road, she shared that she couldn't take that road because she lacked the ability or aptitude, explaining that while her brother went to IIM Ahmedabad, she didn't go anywhere, and people advised her that she wasn't cut out for maths or finance and should consider something more creative.

Mandira Bedi's first job

In the same conversation, the actress shared that she worked as a writer in an advertising agency. In her words, "I got a job as a writer at a very big ad agency. That was my first job." This was the time when she was offered the television soap, Shanti.

Mandira Bedi's acting career

Mandira Bedi rose to fame with her debut on TV through the daily soap Shanti. It aired on DD National in 1994. Later, she had the opportunity to work in TV shows like Aurat, Dushman, and the hit Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her first Bollywood film was Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

