Did you know Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Abhishek Verma aka Adi is Munjya's Abhay Verma's real-life brother?

The recently released horror and thriller movie Munjya has been winning accolades. The movie is being appreciated while the cast of the project is also being praised for their performances. The project stars actors Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, and Abhay Verma. The young lad Abhay Verma has been garnering a lot of attention with the project. However, we bring to you a lesser known fact about Verma which may surprise you.

Munjya's Abhay Verma is Yeh Hai Mohabattein's Aadi played by Abhishek Verma's real sibling.

More about Abhishek Verma and Abhay Verma

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Verma, who played the character of Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's onscreen son Aditya Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein confirmed that Abhay Verma is his real-life brother.

He mentioned that Abhay is four years younger than him. While Abhishek has impressed viewers with his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha among others, Abhay has had more inclination towards OTT and movies as he has projects like Mann Bairagi and The Family Man among others in his kitty.

Take a look at Abhishek Verma's post for brother Abhay Verma here:

Abhishek Verma feels proud of younger brother Abhay Verma

Taking to social media, Abhishek shared a picture from the premiere of Munjya wherein the Verma family posed together. Abhishek wrote, "This is Gold. Bhaii I’m so proud of you, your hard work, your dedication and your passion for your work is what we witnessed on the silver screen."

Take a look at Abhishek Verma and Abhay Verma's pictures here:

In his post, Abhishek also added, "I’m very grateful to God & to our parents for bringing up us this way. Mom is so proud of you and I’m sure wherever our Dad is he must be having his drinks and watching your film on loop. Thank you everyone who wish the best for my brother, Means everything to me."

