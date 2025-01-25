Did you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit aka Armaan is a surprisingly good singer? This clip will make you believe

Rohit Purohit needs no introduction. He is one of the most popular television actors and is currently seen as the lead in the chart-topping serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It goes without saying that he has an immense fan following who are always eager to know every little detail about his life. Recently, Purohit treated his fans to a different side of his talent—singing.

On January 24, Rohit Purohit, aka everyone’s favorite Armaan, uploaded a video on Instagram where he can be seen crooning a classic track. The actor chose to prove his singing mettle with Rimjhim Gire Sawan, a song by none other than the legend Kishore Kumar. He uploaded the video with the caption, “Lijiye ye peshkash seedhe dil se. Rimjhim gire savan one of my all time favourite song.”

Check out Rohit Purohit’s video here:

This singing clip of Purohit delighted fans, as it had been a long time since he uploaded one. The actor is a good singer, and his co-actors have often praised his singing skills. In between his shoots, he goes to his vanity to record himself singing.

Fans of the actor showered love and praise in the comment section, and a few wished to see more of his signing clips. One user commented, “Can u please keep posting your fav songs in your voice, becoz we love to hear you?" Another wrote, “slaying as always. Him singing songs are just peaceful to hear…loved it!” Others called him “multitalented.”

Advertisement

Talking about the actor, he is currently seen essaying the role of Armaan Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Samridhii Shukla’s Abhira. He replaced Shehzada Dhami last year.

The onscreen couple is loved by their fans for their chemistry. The current plot of the serial revolves around the couple’s divorce.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Makers drop happy PICS of Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla; netizens demand ‘We want #abhimaan together’