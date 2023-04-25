Diet Decoded: Palak Tiwari's meal plan is surprisingly simple and can be followed by anyone at home

Palak Tiwari is known for serving some of the hottest looks. Whether she is stepping out for a coffee date with mom, Shweta Tiwari or walking on the red carpet, the actress can make jaws drop. Time and again, she effortlessly became the talk of the town for her gorgeous photos. Recently, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in theatres on April 21.

Palak Tiwari is super fit and the actress maintains an active lifestyle. She is often seen sweating out at the gym with her mom, Shweta Tiwari and her fitness videos often surface on the internet. While her workout is definitely the reason behind her beauty, one cannot ignore the role a diet plays. So, we took it upon ourselves to decode the actress’s diet for our readers.

Palak relies on homemade meals

Palak does not believe in fancy diets and uncooked salads. The actress starts her mornings drinking lukewarm water. She loves homemade meals like simple sabzi, hot chapati, dal, and paneer. Her favourite food is shahi paneer and hot chapatis. The actress is a vegetarian and for her protein source, she relies on cheese and paneer a lot. She never skips fruits and veggies from her diet and also turns to fruit juices for nutrients. Her dinner usually includes 2 chapatis and paneer.

Palak’s love for coffee

Palak Tiwari’s love for coffee is no secret and the actress is often spotted with her favourite coffee outside her gym, in between shots and anytime she takes a break. Frappuccino is her favourite. She is also snapped at cafes chilling with her mom or friends over coffee.

Does Palak have cheat days?

Well, we are all human and just because she is a star does not make her superhuman. Like all of us, she also craves junk and yes, Palak has cheat days too. Spicy Paneer Burger is her favourite cheat day meal and some days, she also gorges on pizza and ice cream.

