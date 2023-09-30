Dil Banjaara to Izteraab: 5 Pakistani dramas that are inspired by Bollywood films

Television drama has long been a space for creative indisviduals to tell interesting stories and serve as an entertaining medium. Sometimes, these dramas are inspired by reality and serve tolls for social changes. The concept of television drama hs crossed boundaries and is equally popular across all countries. It would be unfair to not bring Pakistani television industry to the forefront when talking about television dramas.

Pakistan and India share similar cultural heritage. As a result, their television dramas revolve around strikingly similar concepts. This makes them immensely popular among the Indian audience. Renowned for their thought-provoking plots and exceptional acting, their dramas have consistently won the hearts of viewers both within and beyond their borders. However, there have been many times when they got inspired from the Bollywood industry. In this article, we will uncover five notable dramas that have raised eyebrows due to their striking resemblance to Indian cinematic creations.

Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar starrer Judaai revolved around a unique narrative where a married woman aspires for wealth and decides to sell her husband to a wealthy woman in pursuit of her dreams. Interestingly, this 1997 film inspired the Pakistani drama Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida. The drama and the Bollywood film followed a similar storyline and upon the drama's premiere, many viewers began drawing parallels between the two. Some even took to social media and criticised the makers behind the drama for blatantly copying from the Bollywood movie. Reportedly, the creators of the Pakistani drama acknowledged that their work 'may be inspired' by the popular 90s Bollywood hit.

Izteraab

Starring Mikaal Zulfiqar and Saba Qamar, the 2014 Pakistani television series Izteraab revolves around a man having two wives. It shares similarities with the Kajol, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer We Are Family.

Koi Nahi Apna

In the Pakistani drama Koi Nahi Apna, the plot draws inspiration from the 1995 Bollywood movie Akele Hum Akele Tum. The movie starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. However, there's a notable twist in this adaptation. Instead of having a son, the couple in the drama has a daughter, and it's the ambitious father who departs, leaving his wife to shoulder the responsibility of caring for their child, in contrast to the film where it was the mother who took charge.

Cheekh

This Pakistani drama revolves around two female protagonists who witness their brother-in-law rape their closed one. In spite of facing opposition from wealthy families, they seek out justice. This Pakistani drama that appears to have borrowed elements from Bollywood is Cheekh. It shares striking similarities with the Hindi crime drama Damini, starring Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri.

Dil Banjaara

Here's another Pakistani drama that was highly inspired by Bollywood. The storyline revolves around a young woman from a traditional background who embarks on a journey abroad, encounters a charming man, falls deeply in love with him, and ultimately marries him despite being engaged to someone else. Does this narrative ring a bell? It's not just the plotline of the timeless Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, but also the storyline of the Pakistani series titled Dil Banjaara. Although the similarities cannot be ignored, there is one slight change in the 2016 romance drama, it shows that the man also had previous commitments to his cousin.

