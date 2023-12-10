Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrushika Mehta gets hitched to longtime boyfriend Saurabh Ghedia; exude elegance in PICS

Known for her dancing skills, Vrushika Mehta marries her longtime boyfriend, Saurabh Ghedia. The two, after tying the wedding knot in their dreamy wedding ceremony, shared a few snaps on social media that have left fans gushing over the couple. The newlyweds announced their love and commitment to each other as they dropped a series of fairytale pictures.

Vrushika Mehta and Saurabh Ghedia's wedding look

Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrushika Mehta gets hitched to her beau, Saurabh Ghedia, following Hindu traditions. The actress looked beautiful in an all-white lehenga. The fine and intricate embroidery and pearlwork allowed her lehenga to take the central stage. Also, the matching blouse went perfectly with the outfit. Adding an eye-catching and vibrant contrast, Vrushika wore a dark green bandhani print odhani.

The sheer white dupatta worn by her from head gives out regal vibes. What complimented her all-white ensemble was the green and white stone studded jewelry. The traditional necklace added a touch of royalty to the overall look. Also, what did not go unnoticed by the fans was her simple kaleerein that had a ‘Swastik’ design included.

Speaking of Saurabh Ghedia, he looks dashing in a white sherwani adorned with silvery works. The white turban made him look like an absolute Indian groom ready to embark on a journey of togetherness. Coordinating his outfit with that of Vrushika Mehta, Saurabh had a turban pin with green-colored stones. Completing his look, he wore white loafers.

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures on their respective social media handles, the couple wrote, “With the warmth of family, the laughter of friends, and blessings all around, we found our home in one another's hearts. Saying 'yes' became a promise for a lifetime.”

Have a look at the pictures:

Vrushika Mehta shared Varmala video

Before sharing snapshots from their aesthetic marriage setting, Vrushika shared a short clip on her social media handle giving a glimpse into her varmala ceremony. The actress looks straight out of a fairy tale as she wears a royal red lehenga with minimal gold designs. As the actress exchanged vows with Saurabh Ghedia, the two looked absolutely beautiful together. Coming to the groom, he was dressed the same.

Dropping the lovely video, Vrushika wrote, “May the companionship with you last a lifetime. May it bring success in all endeavors.”

Watch the video here:

For the uninformed, Vrushika Mehta rose to fame owing to her performance in Dil Dosti Dance opposite Shantanu Maheshwari. She also appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6's Mukti Mohan serves aesthetic vibes in PICS from wedding with Animal actor Kunal Thakur