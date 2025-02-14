Dil Ko Rafu Karr Lei EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Khan recalls struggles she faced while preparing to portray Nikki; reveals what helped

Ayesha Khan, who plays the role of Nikki in Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei, has been winning hearts with her performance in the show. While her acting mettle is loved in this series, Ayesha recently expressed how she pushed her out of her comfort zone. She even stated that her character in the series is very different from how she is in real life.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan recalled the preparations she did before stepping in as Nikki. She said, "Doing the reading sessions really helped. The reading session helped the director understand the feel of the character. So that really helped me as well. And I think it took me two to three days to really get into Nikki's character. It made things easier because, by the end, it became how Nikki and Ayesha were different."

Speaking about the genre of Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei, Ayesha said, "I think comedy is a very, very hard genre. There is a fun side, a comic side. So, timing and improvisations were initially tricky. But I don't know how it worked out. I think rehearsing really pushed me and challenged me. The scope for improvisation really helped."

She continued, "And I remember there was this scene, the one with Meera and Ishaan, which is one of my most favorite scenes from the show. I remember after we completed the scene, I felt a void in my heart. It was a heavy scene, and it actually summed up the whole show. So, there were some scenes that were beyond my limits. But then Karan, Ajay sir, and everyone supported me, so it became easier by the end."

Ayesha emphasizes how this series gave her a chance to reinvent herself. She explained, "As an actor, I think it's very important to keep doing all kinds of work and playing different types of characters because that helps you learn so many things about yourself too some emotions are very open, and some are hidden and to find that emotion is very important and then to resonate it with the character makes it so well.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame added, "Whatever character you play, you need to feel its emotions and immerse yourself in it. That is the most satisfying thing as an actor to me. And I think that's why it's very important to keep reinventing yourself as an actor."

Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei features Ayesha Khan and Karan V Grover in lead roles. The episodes of the show air on Dreamiyata Dramaa's YouTube channel.