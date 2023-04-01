Dilip Joshi posing with wife to Smriti Irani’s family on red carpet; TV Celebs who graced Nita Ambani’s event

The launch event of Nita Amani and Mukesh Ambani’s cultural center was a star-studded evening that saw celebs from Bollywood and Hollywood make heads turn. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid are among the list of celebs who attended the opening ceremony. Besides the Bollywood and Hollywood A-listers, a few TV celebs were also spotted at the gala event. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi to Smriti Irani, take a look at the celebs who graced the big event.

Dilip Joshi posing with his wife

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi, our favorite jethalal was seen in an all-black outfit. Wearing a black shimmery kurta and black jutti, Dilip Joshi was seen posing for the paparazzi with his wife Jaymala by his side. The couple was twinning as Jaymala also wore a black kurti with a multi-colored dupatta.

Smriti Irani at the NMACC launch

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani looked stunning in a black saree with golden embroidery. She posed for the camera alone and soon her family, daughter Zoish Irani, and husband Zubin Irani posed with her for the paparazzi. Her daughter wore a beige anarkali while her husband chose a classy blue suit.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were snapped at the NMACC event

Disha Parmar arrived with her husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple posed for the camera in their stylish avatars. Disha chose a shimmery pastel sharara. She rocked the look with bling in her ear and purse. Her makeup was subtle yet classy and the actress looked lovely. Rahul looked classy in a black and white printed blazer with a black shirt underneath and black pants.

About Nita Ambani’s event

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Located at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, it will soon become the most sought-after space to showcase the best of art and culture India has to offer.

