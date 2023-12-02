Dill Mill Gayye actress Drashti Dhami looks glam as she exudes boss lady vibes; see PICS

There is no denying that Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The Dill Mill Gayye fame has impressed fans with her acting mettle, and currently, her recent look has become the talk of the town. She looks glam in a lemon-yellow blazer and statement accessories.

Drashti Dhami leaves fans swooning over her latest look

The Madhubala actress surprised her fans with her boss-lady vibes. Drashti Dhami shared a series of photos on social media where she looked stunning in a gray buttoned-up top, thereby embracing confidence. Complementing her look, she paired the top with a yellow lemon blazer.

Captioning the post, Drashti wrote, “Taad lo jitna taadna hain dekhne ki cheez hain badi mehnat se banayi hai .. All natural no steroids” - Rocky Randhawa”

Have a look at Drashi Dhami’s recent social media post:

To let her outfit steal the limelight, Drashti donned a minimalist approach. Adding a stylish and glam touch, the actress accessorized herself with heavy statement earrings.

For the dramatic factor, the Dill Mill Gayye fame had thick strokes of eyeliner and also wore mascara on lashes. Further, the nude lip shade and light pink blush say it all. Drashti Dhami did not fail to steal the hearts of her fans with her sparkly and shimmery eye shadow.

About Drashti Dhami

When talking about Drashti Dhami, there are several shows that have earned her huge recognition. Whether Dill Mill Gayye or Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, the 38-year-old is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in the television industry.

She has appeared in numerous shows, including Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. In 2010, the actress signed the dotted lines as the female lead in Geet-Huyi Sabse Parayi, opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. In no time, this on-screen Jodi became fans' favorites, and they loved their chemistry in the show.

Besides daily soaps, Drashti Dhami created headlines owing to her participation in Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 6. She paired up with choreographer Salman Yusuff and emerged as the winner.

