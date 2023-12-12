Dill Mill Gayye's Karan Singh Grover teases fans with his look from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter
Karan Singh Grover shares his first look from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Fighter.
And the wait is over!
The ardent fans of Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Singh Grover were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of him from the upcoming movie Fighter. Siddharth Anand's Fighter has an exciting ensemble and people can't wait to watch this one. A few days back, the teaser of the movie was unveiled leaving the fans asking for more.
The project features Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first-time collaboration alongside Anil Kapoor. Alone actor Karan Singh Grover will also be seen portraying an important role in the project.
Karan Singh Grover to play Taj in Fighter
Sharing his first look from the most anticipated movie, Grover wrote on his Instagram, "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill
Call Sign: Taj
Designation: Squadron Pilot
Unit: Air Dragons
#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳
#FighterOn25thJan"
Have a look at Karan Singh Grover's Instagram post
After the success of spy verse movies like Jawan, Pathan, Tiger 3 and War, the new edition to the genre Fighter has been engaging viewers with its impressive trailer. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 25th Jan 2024.
Karan Singh Grover's journey in the industry
After being a part of Kausti Zindagi Kay, Karan Singh Grover rose to fame with Dil Mill Gaye. The actor was a part of many popular shows. His performance as Asad in Qubool Hai won many hearts. Karan left Qubool Hai mid-way in pursuit of big-screen projects. The actor had bagged Alone opposite Bipasha Basu.
After ruling the TV and movies, the actor was also a part of OTT project BOSS: Baap of Special Service.
Karan Singh Grover's personal life
After dating Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu for a while, Karan Singh Grover got married to her. The couple got married on 30th April 2016 in a grand ceremony. From Salman Khan to Shahrukh Khan and other big celebrities were a part of the celebration.
Karan and Bipasha welcomed a baby girl on 12th November 2022.
This is Grover's first big project after the arrival of his baby girl, Devi. It will be exciting to see the actor perform on the big screens after a gap.
