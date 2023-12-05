Dinesh Phadnis passes away at 57 due to liver damage; Revisiting his happy moments with CID family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

CID actor Dinesh Phadnis, who rose to fame after essaying the role of Fredericks, passed away on December 4 leaving the world in a state of shock. The news of his demise has saddened the industry, his fans, and also his beloved colleagues. Despite not working together after CID, Dinesh Phadnis still shared an amazing camaraderie with his co-stars.

The CID team who worked with one another for nearly two decades continued their friendship even after the show went off air. There were several times when Dinesh reunited with his close friends from the CID team such as Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, Narendra Gupta, Aditya Srivastava, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda Gopalia, Shraddha Musale, Ansha Sayed and others.

Dinesh often treated his digital family by sharing pictures of their get-togethers on his social media handle. As the actor is no more with us, let's revisit his happy moments spent with his CID family.

Revisiting his happy moments with the CID family:

What happened to Dinesh Phadnis?

Dinesh Phadnis was hospitalized on December 2 in Tunga Hospital, Mumbai. Reports then suggested that the actor was in critical condition as he had suffered a heart attack. However, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, CID actor Dayanand Shetty (popularly known as Daya) revealed that Dinesh did not suffer a heart attack but it was liver damage for which he was hospitalized.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Sharing more details about his health, Dayanand told us that the 57-year-old actor was getting treatment for some other ailment that affected his liver and hence he was hospitalized. It was today (December 5) morning when Dayanand Shetty confirmed the demise of Dinesh Phadnis while talking to ETimes. The Singham Returns actor shared with the portal that Dinesh took his last breath at 12:08 am.

He even revealed that almost everyone from CID was present at the late actor's residence. Dinesh's last rites will be held today (December 5) at Daulat Nagar crematorium.

Speaking about his work life, Dinesh Phadnis was a part of the most popular detective shows of all time on Indian television CID. He essayed the role of Fredericks from 1998 to 2018 and received immense name and fame from the audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrishikesh Pandey on Dinesh Phadnis' death: 'It feels like we've lost a family member'