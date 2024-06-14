Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal baby boy Ruhaan’s first birthday plans, ‘We will celebrate it in...’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim make for one of the most loved television couples. Despite being away from screens, the two make sure to engage their fans through vlogs on their respective YouTube channels.

After welcoming their first child, Ruhaan, last year, the doting parents are busy performing their duties with full dedication. In the coming days, they are all set to celebrate one year of their little boy’s birth.

In a recent video dropped by Shoaib, the actor and his wife are seen expressing their excitement over Ruhaan turning one soon. They have also revealed what they are planning for the big day.

Shoaib and Dipika’s plans for Ruhaan’s first birthday

The vlog uploaded by Shoaib Ibrahim shows him talking about the occasion of Ruhaan’s birthday, which falls just a day after his own. The actor states, “21 tareekh ko Ruhaan ka birthday hai, mujhe mera birthday ab yaad nahi rehta. Mujhe is baar genuinely khwaaish thi ki mujhe mera birthday nahi celebrate karna, excitement khatam ho gayi hai. (Ruhaan’s birthday is on the 21st, I don’t remember my own birthday anymore. I genuinely feel that this time, I shouldn’t celebrate my birthday, the excitement has faded.)"

The Sasural Simar Ka actor further added how he doesn’t feel like marking Ruhaan’s first birthday with pomp, as according to him, such small children don’t have an understanding of grand gatherings. He quoted, “We believe that on first birthdays, kids don’t know much. And so, there’s no point in inviting a large crowd if the child doesn’t enjoy it. We are thinking of celebrating it in a unique way.”

Dipika Kakar agreed with Shoaib’s thoughts and said that Ruhaan doesn’t even know what to do at parties. Without unveiling details, she simply shared that they would try to do something different.

Take a look at Shoaib and Dipika’s adorable Instagram post with Ruhaan:

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar was rushed to the hospital for delivery soon after Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday dinner last year. The duo, who got married in February 2018, embraced parenthood and welcomed Ruhaan in their lives on June 21, 2023. He was a premature baby and was kept in the NICU for 20 days.

