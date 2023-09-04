Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share adorable PIC with baby Ruhaan; Take a look

The beloved celebrity couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been on cloud nine since they welcomed their baby boy. They have been generously sharing updates about their wonderful journey with their fans. From announcing their pregnancy to offering glimpses of their life as parents, Dipika and Shoaib have kept their fans well-informed about their personal lives. Recently, Dipika shared a heartwarming picture with her baby and husband to delight her fans.

Dipika Kakar shares adorable pic with baby Ruhaan; Take a look

A few hours ago, Dipika Kakar posted a heartwarming picture on her Instagram story featuring her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, and their newborn baby, Ruhaan. In the photo, Shoaib is gently cradling their baby boy as he peacefully takes a nap.

The couple was captured inside their car, with Dipika dressed in a black pullover, while Shoaib sported a white shirt and a matching white cap. Adding a touch of sweetness to the moment, Dipika chose to play the slowed and reverb version of the song Jilmil Sitaroka Ki Chaiyan.

Dipika-Shoaib parenthood journey

In January 2023, just before celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim shared the heartwarming news of their pregnancy with their devoted fans. They made the announcement via an Instagram post, both dressed in matching white outfits.

Sharing the post, the couple wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yes, We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one.”

Fast forward to June 21, and Dipika and Shoaib joyously shared with their Instagram family that they had welcomed their firstborn, writing, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.”

Dipika and Shoaib have lovingly named their baby boy Ruhaan. Shoaib made this announcement through a vlog on his YouTube channel. In the vlog, Shoaib revealed that the name 'Ruhaan' was suggested by Dipika, and they had been affectionately addressing their little one by this name even before making the official announcement.

Work-wise, Kakar began her career as an air hostess in Mumbai and worked in this profession for three years. However, she transitioned to television in 2010 when she made her debut with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Dev. She played the role of Rekha in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and gained significant recognition for the role. Dipika later appeared in the serial Sasural Simar Ka, where she met her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.



