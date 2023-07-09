Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share new update on baby boy's health: 'He is out of NICU'

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim gave a new major update on their baby boy's health on July 8. The couple had a premature baby in June this year and was kept in NICU due to the baby's poor health. The new parents who have been keeping their fans updated about their baby's health finally shared a piece of good news. Shoaib revealed that their baby boy is out of NICU.

Dipika and Shoaib's baby boy is out of NICU

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the new daddy penned a heartwarming message while sharing the good news. He wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Today our boy has been shifted out of the NICU. Bas ab kuch din aur hospital mein observation ke liye. InshAllah jaldi we will be home. Our baby boy is doing good. Aap sab ka dil se bahut bahut shukriya itni duaaon ke liye. Bas isi tarah aage bhi duaaon me shamil rakhiyega."

Dipika Kakar reposted her husband's story and expressed her happiness by adding praying and love emojis.

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed a premature baby whom they affectionately call Chotu, on June 21, 2023. After birth, the baby was kept in NICU due to his poor health.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shoaib Ibrahim announced the arrival of his first child and revealed that the baby was born prematurely. He also wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers."

