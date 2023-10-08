Dipika Kakar captures Shoaib Ibrahim’s excitement as he eats pani puri after craving for long time; PIC

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved celebrity couples who enjoy constant limelight because of the attention their fans give them. Whether it's Shoaib's upcoming projects, their adorable moments with baby Ruhaan, Dipika's outfits, or their daily life updates, fans of Dipika and Shoaib, aka Shoaika stay curious about each and every detail. They also upload regular vlogs to share updates about their lives with their fans. Today, Dipika shared a glimpse of how her Sunday is going with hubby Shoaib.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's weekend

Today, Dipika Kakar uploaded a picture where Shoaib Ibrahim is seen having pain puri from a roadside vendor. Dipika seems to have taken the photo while waiting inside the car. She uploaded the photo with the caption, "The excitement (laugh emoji) coz he was craving for very long." Shoaib is seen looking casual in a blue front open shirt with a white tee shirt underneath. It seems the two went out to make the most out of their weekend.

Check out Dipika Kakar's post here:

Recently, Shoaib and Dipika happily announced that they've moved into their new home. They've named it 'Shoaika House' because it's a dream come true for both of them. Their fans lovingly call them 'Shoaika', and to acknowledge their support in their journey, they took this decision. They thanked their supporters and said they wouldn't be where they are without them. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for a detailed tour of the new house.

On the work front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen in the drama Ajooni, where he played the role of Rajveer Bagga which earned him a lot of praise. Sadly, the show ended last month. He also recently appeared in some music videos.

On the other hand, Dipika Kakar is enjoying a break from the industry as she is focusing on being a full-time mom to baby Ruhaan. Before her delivery, she shared that she might or might not make a comeback to her career.

