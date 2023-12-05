Dipika Kakar captures Shoaib Ibrahim's precious moments with son Ruhaan that are too cute to miss; Watch

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been the audiences' favorite celeb couple and have amassed a huge fan following over the years. Recently, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and named him Ruhaan. Ever since they embraced parenthood, their adorable glimpses with their baby boy are just too cute to handle. They often treat the audience by sharing pictures and videos of their little one.

Shoaib Ibrahim spends time with Ruhaan:

Just a few minutes ago, Dipika Kakar took to her social media handle and shared a small clip on her Instagram. In this video, we can see Shoaib Ibrahim trying to put Ruhaan to sleep. It seems like the couple are spending time together outdoors with their little one.

Sharing this adorable video, Dipika wrote, "Papa putting his laadla to sleep (heart emoticon)."

Watch their video here-

Speaking about Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, the couple never fails to share a sneak peek of their personal lives with their fans on social media. From uploading vlogs regularly to sharing glimpses of their whereabouts, Dipika and Shoaib have kept their digital family updated.

Shoaib is currently busy shooting for the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. He has been receiving immense love from the audience and his performances have been praised by the judges and viewers. Recently, Dipika made many kilograms of biryani for the crew members and the people present on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's love life:

Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with Dipika Kakar during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. After completing their first trimester, the couple announced their pregnancy in January this year. It was on June 21, 2023, when Shoaib and Dipika welcomed their son Ruhaan into their lives.

On July 15, the duo named their new baby boy Ruhaan and gave a glimpse of the naming ceremony through their vlogs. On September 22, they finally revealed their son's face on social media, and netizens showered immense love for him.

