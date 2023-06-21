Dipika Kakar delivers baby boy; Here’s how Shoaib Ibrahim pampered his pregnant wife in last few months

One of the most talked about couples in the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy. On June 21, Shoaib took to his official social media handle to announce the arrival of the baby. He mentioned the baby was born in the early morning on Wednesday and it was a premature birth. The proud father also updated that Dipika's health is fine. Fans of the couple are overjoyed with the news and cannot wait for more updates from the new parents.

It was in January 2023, Shoaib and Dipika announced pregnancy. Last year, the Sasural Simar Ka actress suffered a miscarriage when she tried to conceive. So, this news brought the couple excitement and joy. They have been keeping the fans updated about their pregnancy journey. Through their vlogs on YouTube, and social media handles, Shoaib and Dipika have been sharing every little detail; from regular doctor visits to Dipika's pregnancy fitness routine. Shoaib has been on his toes since day 1 to make this journey extra special for her. Before the couple returns home with their little bundle of joy, let's take a look at how Shoaib pampered Dipika throughout her pregnancy journey.

Shoaib Ibrahim cooked for Dipika

Last month Shoaib uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he was seen cooking at midnight to satiate Dipika's cravings. The Ajooni actor cooked the perfect gol chapattis and sabzi for his pregnant wife. On another occasion, Dipika shared a video where Shoaib was seen cooking Iftaari for her and the entire family. While usually DIpika prepared the meals, Shoaib stepped in whenever his wife needed a break.

Shoaib accompanied Dipika for her night walks

In her third trimester, Dipika was advised by her doctor to take post-dinner walks every night. While Shoaib returned home from work tired, he still accompanied his wife for the night walks. Shoaib shared a video on her social media to share with his fans how he keeps her company. While Dipika used to walk, Shoaib would ride on a hoverboard along her side. The Ajooni actor uploaded the video with the caption, "When you want to give her company, but you don't want to walk."

Shoaib took Dipika out on dates

There's a reason why Dipika and Shoaib are the most talked about couple. Shoaib never fails to pamper his wife. Even though he is working and has a busy schedule owing to his show, Ajooni, he made sure to take Dipika out on dates. From taking her for a drive after a long day to going for dinner dates, Shoaib enjoyed pampering Dipika and made the most of this new journey.

Shoaib and Dipika's tea dates

The much-loved couple shared a few days back that it was their love for tea that helped them to bond on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Even if they had nothing to talk about, they would go for chai breaks and it seems their love for chai is keeping their love strong. Dipika Kakar often shared glimpses of their chai date on social media. Either early morning or late at night, they would go out to enjoy their chai dates.

Shoaib on full-time biwi duty

A few months back Shoaib shared a photo on a Saturday when he had his day off. Uploading a photo where he is seen carrying shopping bags for Dipika, he wrote in the caption, "Day off par on biwi duty". Well, Shoaib is indeed a loving husband who never fails to make his ladylove special.

