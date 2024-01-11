Dipika Kakar drops adorable PIC with Ruhaan, pens caption for Shoaib Ibrahim, ‘When papa is busy at work’

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became a complete family in June after they welcomed a baby boy, Ruhaan. The two have gone through the challenges of new parents, but they faced every hurdle with a smile. The new parents have been sharing regular updates about their journey on social media. Today, Dipika shared a heartwarming social media post for her hubby, Shoaib Ibrahim who is busy on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Dipika Kakar’s post for Shoaib Ibrahim

While Dipika has taken a break from work to enjoy motherhood, Shoaib is busy with the dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has wooed both judges and viewers with his performances and audiences are excited to see what more he has in store for them. He has given serious competition to other participants.

The show, rehearsals, and shoot keep Shoaib Ibrahim busy and he doesn’t get to spend too much time with Ruhaan. A few days back, Dipika surprised him on sets, and on a few occasions, the family visited him along with Ruhaan. Today, Dipika gave a sweet surprise to him as she uploaded a picture of her with Ruhaan from home.

Uploading a collage of four photos, where Ruhaan is seen in a good mood as he smiles for each photo with Dipika lying next to her, she wrote, “When papa is busy at work and misses being with us. This is for him. We love you.” The photo surely made Shoaib’s day as he reshared it and wrote, “Love you both.”

Advertisement

Check out Dipika Kakar's photo here:

Dipika Kakar never shies away from showing her support to her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. A few days back, the actress took to social media to cheer for him and revealed that he danced on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with an injury. She wrote in the caption, “With broken nail bruised legs & sore body U performed like fire!!!! hardwork always pays off & it will.”

Speaking of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, this season aired on November 11, 2023. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the panel of judges consists of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arshad Warsi, and choreographer Farah Khan.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 11: Abhira passes her exams, Armaan gets excited