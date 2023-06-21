Dipika Kakar gives birth to baby boy after undergoing ‘premature delivery’; Shoaib Ibrahim shares the news

Popular celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy. Yes, you read it right! The couple, who got married to each other on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal, have now finally embraced parenthood and are on cloud nine. For the uninformed, after almost 5 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in January 2023. The duo had announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle wherein they were seen wearing all white clothes and also sported mom-to-be and dad-to-be white caps.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim BLESSED with a baby boy:

Today, June 21, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took to their respective social media handles and announced that they have welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Sharing this amazing news with their fans and followers, Shoaib Ibrahim wrote, "Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers." The news comes after a day of Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday and the parents couldn't be happier. Yesterday, Shoaib celebrated his 39th birthday with his family and close friends, and now, they get another reason to celebrate.

Take a look at the post dad Shoaib Ibrahim shared:

As soon as the news was up on the internet, fans and friends started congratulating the couple for this amazing announcement and showered love on the little munchkin. On the personal front, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

