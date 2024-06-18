Dipika Kakar gives peek into Shoaib Ibrahim's 1st Father's Day with son Ruhaan; talks about sister Saba and his bond

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim recently uploaded a new vlog on her YouTube channel, Dipika Ki Duniya, where she celebrated Shoaib Ibrahim’s first Father’s Day with their son Ruhaan. In the video, Dipika shared heartfelt moments and revealed how Shoaib has been a father figure to his sister Saba, providing support and guidance throughout her life.

She also recounted Shoaib’s emotional experience of carrying Ruhaan for the first time, emphasizing the deep bond he has with their son.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s bond with sister Saba

In her vlog, Dipika Kakar shared a touching revelation towards the end. She mentioned that while Shoaib officially became a father for the first time with the birth of their son Ruhaan, he had always embraced the responsibilities and duties of a father figure even before their marriage.

Shoaib Ibrahim has a younger sister named Saba, and during a challenging period when their father was ill, Shoaib emerged as a steadfast pillar of support for her. He guided and supported Saba in all her endeavors, ensuring she could pursue her aspirations despite their difficult circumstances.

Dipika highlighted how Saba had previously expressed her gratitude and admiration for Shoaib's unwavering support on an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, where Shoaib was a contestant. Saba's acknowledgment on the show underscored Shoaib's profound impact on her life, reinforcing the depth of his caring and responsible nature.

Take a look at Dipika Kakar’s post:

Shoaib Ibrahim’s adorable banter with son Ruhaan

Dipika further shared the special bond Shoaib has with their son, Ruhaan, emphasizing how Shoaib always finds time in his busy schedule to be with him. Despite his numerous commitments, Shoaib prioritizes spending quality moments with Ruhaan, often narrating stories until the little one falls asleep on his shoulder. This tender routine has become a cherished part of their day, highlighting the deep connection between father and son.

Shoaib's sensitivity towards Ruhaan is evident in how he experiences and empathizes with every emotion his son goes through. Dipika recalled the initial days after Ruhaan's birth when Shoaib was afraid to hold him, fearing he might unintentionally hurt the fragile newborn. This cautiousness stemmed from his profound love and desire to protect his child.

Moreover, Shoaib has thoughtfully arranged his schedule to ensure he dedicates time to Ruhaan regularly. Despite his hectic life, this commitment to being an active and present father showcases Shoaib's dedication and love for his family. Dipika's heartfelt recounting of these moments paints a picture of a nurturing and devoted father whose bond with his son grows stronger each day.

About Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim began his TV career in 2009 with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein and gained fame as Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka (2011). He returned in 2017 with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Nach Baliye 8 with his wife, Dipika Kakar. He debuted in Bollywood in 2019 and returned to TV in 2022 with Ajooni on Star Bharat. He participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and emerged as the first runner-up.

