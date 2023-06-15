Dipika Kakar is having sleepless nights; Sasural Simar Ka actress opens up on third-trimester challenges

Dipika Kakar is in her third trimester of pregnancy. The mom-to-be is expected to deliver her baby by the end of this month or early July. Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim are super active on social media. Besides, they also have individual vlogs where they share every update about their pregnancy journey. Recently, Dipika uploaded a new vlog where she opened up about the challenges she is facing in her third trimester.

Dipika Kakar shares health update

Dipika was diagnosed with diabetes, about which she spoke in one of her previous vlogs. In her recent vlog, the actress gave a quick health update and informed her viewers that her diabetes is under control. While she is completely resting at home, Dipika goes for regular walks post lunch and dinner. She also shared that she is having trouble with her sleep cycle. The mom-to-be said, "I have been going through this issue throughout the pregnancy, but now it has become more troublesome. I am just not able to sleep at night. Even when I try to sleep at night after turning off the TV, nothing helps. I end up sleeping at 5 am, and then I wake up at 7 am for Shoaib, and I get hungry. I have no-sugar tea, and then I sleep at 10-11 am in the morning to complete my sleep.”

Dipika's mother is living with her

However, she overlooks the troubles with the little happiness that pregnancy is giving her. She shared, “When you shift a little in your sleep, even though you are conscious about it, the baby kicks and reminds you, ‘I am inside, don’t squeeze or push me.’ So, I am really enjoying this phase and I can’t wait to experience the new change with the new house, our baby, and everything that is happening for us."

The Sasural Simar Ka actress also shared in the video that her mother has shifted to the previous apartment where her in-laws used to stay. So, Dipika's happiness knows no bound now that she has all her loved ones around her.

