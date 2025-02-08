Dipika Kakar not happy with sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim's pregnancy news? Shoaib Ibrahim explains 'Somewhere it's my mistake...'

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are among the most popular celeb couples in the telly industry and have a massive fan following too. Recently, Shoaib's sister Saba Ibrahim announced her pregnancy news through her YouTube vlog. After that, Shoaib and Dipika didn't speak about Saba's pregnancy which left fans concerned about why the actress didn't wish her sister-in-law. The couple shared a vlog on their YouTube channel where they answered fans' questions.

In the vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar answered several fans' questions and queries. One fan asked them - Why Dipika Kakar is not happy with Saba Ibrahim's pregnancy. Upon hearing this question, Shoaib answered, "You all think so much. I won't deny that as even I feel that somewhere it's my mistake also that we created too many vlogs and then suddenly we reduced creating vlogs."

The actor shared that fans believe what they show in the vlogs but they need to know that they learnt about Saba's pregnancy news 3-4 months before. Shoaib Ibrahim added, "Dipika was the first one who took Saba to the hospital. Dipika was the first one to learn about this news. Saba shared this news with Dipika first after she must have done the test." Shoaib explained how his sister Saba is seeking treatment from Dipika's doctor.

Shoaib clarified that it was purely coincidental that they had posted very few vlogs around that time, which might have led fans to assume otherwise. He further explained that they had celebrated this good news a few months ago among themselves, but it was not recorded in a vlog.

Advertisement

For the uninformed, on January 29, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid Niaz, announced their pregnancy news on social media in one of their vlogs. In the vlog, Saba revealed that they had been undergoing treatment for the past two years, and now their wish had finally been fulfilled.

Speaking about Shoaib Ibrahim's work life, the actor has been a part of hit Television shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ajooni and more. He was last seen on Television as a contestant on Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 11. Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChefs.