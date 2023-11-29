Dipika Kakar recalls fondest Bigg Boss 12 memory; reveals Salman Khan would do THIS every Friday

Dipika Kakar recalled her Bigg Boss 12 days and shared that host Salman Khan would send the contestants food every Friday. She mentioned that it was one of her fondest memories from Bigg Boss. She also talked about her passion for cooking and how much she loves to feed people. Recently, the actress also made biryani for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 team.

Dipika Kakar recalls Bigg Boss 12 memories

Dipika Kakar talked about her passion for cooking and said that she loves to feed people. Recalling her Bigg Boss 12 days, she shared, “I remember in Bigg Boss, on Fridays, Salman Khan sir would get food from his house. and it would be different every time. We would long for Fridays to come because ghar ka khana ayega.”

The Sasural Simar Ka actress continued, “The food would be sent with so much love and there would be varieties of food for veg and non-veg people. There would be several starters, 2 different non-veg, ek-do sabzi, dal, and raita.”

She further added that at the end of the episode, Salman Khan would ask them if they liked the food. And this is one memory that she has always carried of Bigg Boss.

For those who are unaware, Dipika Kakar was the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika Kakar cooks biryani for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 team

In her vlog, she also shared that she made 18 kgs of biryani for the cast of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She mentioned that she added 8 kgs of rice and 10 kgs of meat.

The actress said, “I will take this to Shoaib’s set tomorrow. Actually, everyone from Shoaib’s team has been requesting that they want to have biryani cooked by his family. And if somebody has been requesting so earnestly, and you don’t give, it feels bad.”

Besides biryani, she also packed shahi tukda and raita for the team.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's shocking tracks: From Anupamaa-Vanraj getting divorced to Toshu's extra-marital affair